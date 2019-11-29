|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- James "Jim" Robert Huff, 49, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1970 in Springfield, Ohio to Larry and Beverly (Higgins) Huff. Jim was a graduate of Stow Munroe Falls High School, class of 1989, and graduated from Malone University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He was a professional percussionist, teaching many private drum students and serving as the drum line instructor for the Woodridge High School marching band. Jim also toured with The King's Brass, played in many musicals at Malone University, and was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship worship team. Jim also enjoyed biking and spending time with friends and family. Jim was a man who not only talked about his faith but lived the principles he believed in. His family, friends, and his many past and present drum students will sorely miss his wise counsel, his love for all things drumming, his smile and his sense of humor. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Larry Huff; sister, Anne Louise; and grandparents, Bob and Mary Eleanor Huff and Paul and Vera Higgins. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Huff; brother, Brad Huff; sisters and brothers-in-law Sarah and Tom Hazel, Rachel and Scott Clark, and Mary and Chris Dunn; nieces and nephews, Michael Hazel and fiance Colean Bowman, Kyle and Jonathan Hazel, April and Sean Clark, Sophia Dunn and great niece Willow Hazel-Bowman. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Faith Bible Fellowship, 126 W. Overdale Dr., Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Pastor Les Sutherland will conduct the funeral service on Saturday at 10 a.m. also at Faith Bible Fellowship. Interment will be at Northampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Faith Bible Fellowship. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019