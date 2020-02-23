|
WADSWORTH -- James Robert Shields, 82, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. James was born September 26, 1937 in Hockingport, Ohio to the late Willie and Dorothy ( nee Deeter) Shields. James retired form PCA after 44 years of service. James was preceded in death by his son, David E. Shields; grandchildren, Clarissa "Rosie" Vaughn Joseph Elihu Shields and son-in-law, Cecil Vaughn. He is survived by his wife, Pauletta Irene (nee Rockhold) Shields. James and Pauletta married August 31, 1957 and spent 62 wonderful years together. Also survived by 6 children, Barb (Ray) Burrows, James (Ginette) Shields, Joyce Vaughn, Steven (Karen) Shields, Linda Boyer ( Jim Starling), Glenda (John) Freeman; there are 17 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Where the funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020