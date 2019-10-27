|
|
James Robert Valentz, 85, of North Canton, passed away October 20, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family with the support of Mercy Hospice of Canton. Jim was born on April 13, 1934 to the late Paul Sr. and Amelia Valentz in Upper Mount Bethel, PA. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. He retired from Brulin Chemical out of Indianapolis after 27 years of service when he was 62, and enjoyed nine years living in Arizona before having a home in North Canton. Jim enjoyed fishing, playing cards, cooking, garage sales and good food with his wife and family. Jim had a big heart and his jolly smile will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy (Trego) Valentz; children, Debi (Randy) Woods of Charlotte, N.C., James (Karen) Montgomery of Euclid, Beth (Carl) Strouble of Marlboro Twp., Kristin Miller of North Canton; son-n-law, James Walker of Lake Havasu City, AZ; sister-n law, Wilma Valentz of Erie, PA; 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, a great-great grandson and special friends, Jim and Linda Allensworth. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by daughter, Tami Walker of AZ; sisters, Lillian and Katherine; brothers, Paul, Frank, William and John. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ed Carter officiating. Friends may call an hour prior to services from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canton VA Clinic Volunteer Services, 733 Market Ave., S. Canton, OH 44702. Arnold 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019