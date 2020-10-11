James Rose, 81, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. James was born to the late Austin and Goldie Rose in Erbacon, WV. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. McGowan and worked 16 years for McNeil Akron. James was preceded in death by wife, Ruth in 1996. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Bob) DeCapita; brother, Meredith (Sylvia); sister, Karen (David) Morris; and the two people he loved dearly and was most proud of, his grandchildren, Taylor and Matt. Burial has already taken place. If you wish to do anything in Jim's memory, please donate to Summa Hospice. Condolences may be given to the family at bacherfuneralhome.com
