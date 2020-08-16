1/1
James S. Book
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADSWORTH -- James S. "Butch" Book, 83, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, August 14, 2020,. He was born on December 15, 1936 in Kentucky to the late Robert and Hermina Book. Mr. Book was retired from the Ford Motor Co. Walton Hills Stamping Plant after 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his son, Bubby Book, five brothers and four sisters. Butch is survived by his wife, Pat; their children, Laurie (Jeff) Adkins, Patty (John), Barb (Ron) Campbell and Jarrod (Michelle) Book. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon (Chad) White, Jamie (James) Halstead, Meagan Greathouse, Angi (Brian) Seni, Jarrod, Caleb, Devlin, Jaxon, and Tegan Book and Codi Pell; great grandchildren, Jaden, Grayson, Landrie, Colson and Hadley and several step grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednes day. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Protective facial coverings and social distancing will be required. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved