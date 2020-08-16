WADSWORTH -- James S. "Butch" Book, 83, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, August 14, 2020,. He was born on December 15, 1936 in Kentucky to the late Robert and Hermina Book. Mr. Book was retired from the Ford Motor Co. Walton Hills Stamping Plant after 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his son, Bubby Book, five brothers and four sisters. Butch is survived by his wife, Pat; their children, Laurie (Jeff) Adkins, Patty (John), Barb (Ron) Campbell and Jarrod (Michelle) Book. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon (Chad) White, Jamie (James) Halstead, Meagan Greathouse, Angi (Brian) Seni, Jarrod, Caleb, Devlin, Jaxon, and Tegan Book and Codi Pell; great grandchildren, Jaden, Grayson, Landrie, Colson and Hadley and several step grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednes day. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Protective facial coverings and social distancing will be required. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store