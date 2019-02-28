James "Jim" S. Cardone



James "Jim" S. Cardone, 91, passed away February 26, 2019 after a brief illness.



He was born on October 29, 1927 to Patsy and Betty (Ambriole) Cardone and was a life-long area resident. James graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School before honorably serving in the US Navy.



Upon return to Akron he attended Hammel Business College.



Jim was employed at GMAC, retiring after 33 years. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Joseph in Cuyahoga Falls, Holy Family in Stow and St. Vincent Catholic Churches, where he was a lector and Eucharistic minister.



Jim devoted his life to the service of others, volunteering at St. Joseph Parish with the Knights of Columbus; Walsh Jesuit High School on the Booster Club and with Bingo, and held many offices for his condo association.



In his later years he resided at Francesca Hall, where he assisted wherever needed, helping anywhere from the kitchen to the Chapel.



Jim will be remember for his faith, love of family and food.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rita in 2005, and his brother, Joseph.



He is survived by brother, Don; daughter, Cathy (Ron) Lech; sons, Tom (Dona), Rick and Ron (Pam) Cardone; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; dear friends, Dave and Vicki Smith.



The family would like to thank Sister Martin and Monica at Francesca Hall, the staff at the Village at St. Edward and the Summa Hospice Staff.



Calling hours 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.



Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, where Firestone VFW Post 3383 will conduct military services.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daughters of Divine Charity, 39 N. Portage Path, Akron 44303.