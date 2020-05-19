James S. Eden, Jr., 75, of Rootstown passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 20, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to James S. and Genevieve (Roth) Eden. James was self employed in sales for Independent Drug and was a 32nd Degree Mason from Akron Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, June L. (Anderson); children, Lisa (Tim) Smith, Elizabeth (Greg) Goodwill, Bryan (Jamie) Taylor and Jennifer (Keith) Fullen; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Eden. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Private entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. The family wishes to thank Summa Hospice for their care and support. Condolences and memories of James may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.