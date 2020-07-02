On Monday, June 29, 2020, James S. Kane Jr. went home to be with the Lord. Jim was born January 31, 1941, the oldest of five children. He grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, playing baseball, bowling, golfing, and Sunday football in the backyard. He had his first job at the age of 11 and went on to start his own landscaping company. Jim graduated from St. Vincent High School, class of 1959. There he met his dance partner and love of his life, Carol. They danced through their life together for 63 years! They traveled the world- always in search of the "biggest ball of twine", "the Western Sand Dunes" and the "5 minute visit to the Grand Canyon". Jim served in the U.S. Army as a Communication Specialist for six years. He was a third degree member of The Knights of Columbus. He retired from a successful career at Goodyear after 40+ years of service and five Blimp rides. He was a parishioner of Guardian Angels Parish. Continuing to want to help others, at the end of Jim's life, he donated to Life Banc Ohio. He designed the family home of 42+ years, where he raised his three amazing children and eight awesome grandchildren. Papa was their biggest fan and supporter for all their sports, hobbies, and endeavors. Jim was an avid gardener, golfer boasting two holes in one, and a master of the grill. His wit and humor brought smiles and laughter to all, and made everyone feel as part of the family. Preceded in death by parents, James and Anne Kane; in-laws, James and Marge Casey; and brother in-law, Terry Casey; he is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Laura Stamler, James S. III (Tracy), Christine (Craig) McMillan; devoted grandchildren, Alexa (Alex), Nicholas (Owen), Alaina, James John, Christopher, Abigail, Annabelle, and Aidan; siblings, Tom (Mary), Don (Kathy), Bob, Joyce (Jim), and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church,1686 S. Cleveland-Massilon Rd., Copley 44321. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE WEAR MASKS AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guardian Angels Parish. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.