James S. Olesky
1953 - 2020
February 12th, 1953 to November 7th, 2020 On November 7th, 2020, Jim hit the golden streets running into his Heavenly Father's arms! Jim is a graduate of Tallmadge High school class of 1972. Though having polio as a child, it didn't keep him from participating in various sports. In high school he lettered for managing basketball, football, and track for four years, and he was in the Letterman's club for two years. Jim was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also was a fan of Wrestling, especially WWE. Jim also wrote many poems for his beloved wife "Kat", Which he put some to music for her, and sang these songs to her often. Jim is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Kat) Olesky, son Jason (Becky) and granddaughter Zoe Olesky, sons Justin and Jared Olesky and families, Big Brother John (Stephenne) Olesky, his dedicated twin sisters Martha and Mary Olesky, sister-in-law Marsha Olesky, Aunt Ann Olesky Berger, mother-in-law Freeda Digman, sister-in-law Teresa Metz, brother-in-law David (Judy) Digman, and special granddaughter Brianna Metz, and great granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Laureena Joyce, also many nieces and nephews. Special companion, and caretaker Nate Gibson, along with Jim's K9 best friend Goliath. Jim was preceded in death by parents Anthony and Reba Olesky, brothers Robert and Joseph Olesky, stepdaughter Laureena Metz. A celebration of life/Memorial service will be held at Park United Methodist Church, 2308 24th St. SW, Akron, Ohio 44314, on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, where we will receive guests at 2:00 p.m. with service at 3:00 p.m. Pictures, stories, and memories are welcomed.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Park United Methodist Church
NOV
28
Service
03:00 PM
Park United Methodist Church
