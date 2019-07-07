Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Smith Obituary
James "Woody" Smith

James (Woody) Smith Sr. (Jim), 81, of Richfield born in Jonesville, Va., passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Lenore (nee Hartman); sister: Janie Powers-Howard; children, Tammie Smith, James Jr (Linda), and Wendy (Dave) Matheny; grandchildren, Alison (Tom), Daniel, Amanda, Jeremy, Aaron, Clinton, Grace, Justin, Samuel, Lenora, Jack, and Meredith; plus 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Hartman; niece and nephews, Neil, Carol, Don; and a host of friends.

A longtime resident of Richfield, he met his wife at the Country Counter. As a stalwart member of the community he served on several boards. He was a police officer of the Village of Richfield and later a business owner. He enjoyed boating, photography and traveling. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 Broadview Road (at Sprague) where services will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Interment Fairview Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY AT THE FUNERAL HOME, 4-8 P.M.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now