|
|
James "Woody" Smith
James (Woody) Smith Sr. (Jim), 81, of Richfield born in Jonesville, Va., passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Lenore (nee Hartman); sister: Janie Powers-Howard; children, Tammie Smith, James Jr (Linda), and Wendy (Dave) Matheny; grandchildren, Alison (Tom), Daniel, Amanda, Jeremy, Aaron, Clinton, Grace, Justin, Samuel, Lenora, Jack, and Meredith; plus 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Hartman; niece and nephews, Neil, Carol, Don; and a host of friends.
A longtime resident of Richfield, he met his wife at the Country Counter. As a stalwart member of the community he served on several boards. He was a police officer of the Village of Richfield and later a business owner. He enjoyed boating, photography and traveling. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 Broadview Road (at Sprague) where services will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Interment Fairview Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY AT THE FUNERAL HOME, 4-8 P.M.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019