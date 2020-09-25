James Stalnaker

James R. "Jim" Stalnaker, 78, unexpectedly passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Calling hours will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Private services have taken place. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park will take place following the calling hours. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jim's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633







