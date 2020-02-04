|
James T. Dorsey passed away January 31, 2020. He was born December 9, 1924 in Chicago, Ill. He was a graduate in electrical engineering at Northwestern University in 1949 and achieved a master's degree in electrical engineering at The University of Akron in 1966. He was employed as special agent for Hartford Insurance Co., Chicago, engineer at Babcock and Wilcox, Barberton and senior engineer at Goodyear Aerospace in Akron. He earned his professional engineer license in 1968. He retired in 1987 with 33 years service. In retirement he was employed 10 years at Hammer Tax Agency as income tax preparer and earned IRS Enrolled Agent status in 1990. Beginning in 2003 he volunteered at AARP preparing income tax returns for the elderly and those with low incomes. Jim served in the U.S. Air Corps as Pfc. In 1943-44 during World War II with the 5th Air Force, 38th Bomb Group in the Pacific Theatre. He served as Boy Scout Master at First Presbyterian Church, Barberton, OH. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Akron since 1957 where his children grew up in the Christian community and where he served on all church committees, Trustees and Administrative Council, also represented First United Methodist Church at the Northeast Ohio Annual Conference held in Lakeside, OH 2001-2003. He served three times as president of the Keystone Sunday School Class and volunteered at the church Tuesday Free Lunch 33 years. (since 1987) He enjoyed being a member of the New Horizons Band six years. (he joined in 2008). He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Rhea K. Dorsey; brothers J. Thomas Dorsey, Paul R. Dorsey and Charles A. Dorsey; sister, Marian Lee; brother-in-law, Norman Runyan, sister-in-law, Julia (Betty) Dorsey; son, Stephen J. Dorsey. Surviving are wife, Garnette L., married December 12, 1953; children: Michael J. (Andrea), Debra Ann Dorsey; grandchildren: Christopher, Jacquelyn (Jake) Weber, Sarah (Dennis) Wirt, Jenelle Alverson; great-grand children: Jeffrey Junior Fowler, Lila N. Wirt, Penelope Weber; sister Helen Runyan; sister-in-law, Ludene Dorsey and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Burial at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an Indian school which, since 1884, has served children of the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations: St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004 or at give.stlabre.org Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020