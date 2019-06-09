|
|
James T. Eubank
James Eubank, 83, passed away June 6, 2019.
James is survived by his son, James "Jimmer" Eubank; daughter, Michele (Bob) Ellis, granddaughter, Cortney Ellis; and his fiance Mary Lanzer as well as many friends.
Per James's wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
SCHERMESSER
(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019