James T. Henry
James "Jim" Henry age 89, passed away on November 03, 2020 after a short illness. Jim was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. Jim was born and remained an Akron area resident all his life. He was a proud alumni of St. Vincent High School class of 1949. It is there where he met his high school sweetheart, Marie Moffitt, who would later become his wife of 67 years. They married in 1953 and lovingly raised six children. Jim quickly worked his way up the ranks at Eastern Central Motor Carriers Association being named Executive Vice President in 1969. He later took a position as CEO of Eastern Central Middle Atlantic Conference Service Association Inc. A position he held until retirement. During his career he spent many hours on Capitol Hill at Senate hearings. After retirement, Jim and Marie relocated to a beautiful home sitting on the edge of the Summit County Metroparks. He made fast friends with his new neighbors who crowned him the Mayor of Willow Creek. He will be missed by many. Jim enjoyed summers spent with family and friends at his cottage on Leesville Lake. The memories of those days have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Jim enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, gardening and cooking. He was a voracious reader, enjoying all genres. He looked forward to reading the New York Times and USA Today daily. He had an avid interest in politics. Although he passed away on election day, his ballot had been cast. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sons David and Daniel; brothers William and John Henry and sister Josephine Workman. He is survived by his wife Marie, son Timothy of Stuart, Florida, daughters Susan of Akron, Kathleen Jackson (Rick) of Uniontown and Anne (Joe Petzker) of West Akron, grandsons James Henry and Daniel Jackson. great grandson David Henry. He is also survived by his loving sister Mary Schirra. A private service was held. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Case Western Reserve University and mailed to Case Western Reserve University, Bio Enterprise Building Location Code 7035, 10900 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106, memo: Cystic Fibrosis Research.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
