James T. Rufener
1956 - 2020
James T. "Jim" Rufener, 63, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio on July 31, 1956 to parents, Carl E. Rufener Sr. and Marjorie Schreckengost, Jim lived in Suffield for his entire life. Jim worked on a dairy farm until he had a massive stroke in December of 2016, which left him mostly paralyzed on his right side. Although he couldn't work due to the stroke and loved working at the farm, he was so happy to be alive. Jim loved the Randolph fair especially on Saturday night so he could watch the OSTPA tractor pulls. Jim and his nephew would drive to different county fairs to watch the pulls. Jim will be missed and loved by everyone who knew him. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and three nieces. He is survived by his kids, Jamie D. (Elizabeth), Heather A. (Jeff) Garrett, and Elliott J.; grandchildren, Bradley, Kaydence, and Morgan; brothers, Carl Jr., W. Ernest, and Kenneth L. (Linda); sister, Sharon Eldreth; many nieces and nephews. Per Jim's wishes, cremation will take place. Jim's family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be a private family service. To leave a message for Jim's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
