James T. Turneur, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Friends may call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time to view. Private service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at www. sommervillefuneralservice.com . Condolences may be sent to 1247 Hammel Street, Akron, OH 44306.