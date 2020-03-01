|
Jimmy Taylor, 71, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away February 7, 2020. He was born October 12, 1948 in Akron to the late Ray and Betty Taylor. Jimmy was a 1966 graduate of Hoban High School. After serving in the United States Navy he resided in California for his remaining years. Jimmy leaves behind, his son, Nick (Jen) Taylor; his daughter, Nicole (Matthew) Keelan and five grandchildren; as well as his siblings: brother, Jeff (Christine) Taylor, twin sisters, Jill (Charlie) Hartong and Jan (Jim) Boyea, sisters, Julie (Pete) McCann and Joan (Daniel) Ketchum. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place in California at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020