James Taylor

James Taylor Obituary
Jimmy Taylor, 71, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away February 7, 2020. He was born October 12, 1948 in Akron to the late Ray and Betty Taylor. Jimmy was a 1966 graduate of Hoban High School. After serving in the United States Navy he resided in California for his remaining years. Jimmy leaves behind, his son, Nick (Jen) Taylor; his daughter, Nicole (Matthew) Keelan and five grandchildren; as well as his siblings: brother, Jeff (Christine) Taylor, twin sisters, Jill (Charlie) Hartong and Jan (Jim) Boyea, sisters, Julie (Pete) McCann and Joan (Daniel) Ketchum. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place in California at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
