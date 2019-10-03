|
|
James Terrell James Terrell passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1943, in Little Rock, AR. Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME 529 W. Thornton St. Akron, OH 44307. Interment, Glendale Cemetery, Reverend David Harris eulogizing. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be sent to 986 Packard Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019