James Thomas Quinlan BARBERTON -- James Thomas Quinlan was born September 17, 1963 and went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Stacy Quinlan, on September 16, 2019. Jamie was a Barberton resident his whole life. He was a charismatic and caring man who brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Kira Quinlan and JamieLyn, son-in-law Aaron Hood; grandchildren, Daniel, Aiden, Aubrey and Stacy; parents, Mary Ellen Swain and Bob Quinlan; and his five siblings. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren who he held so close to his heart. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West. Calling hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
