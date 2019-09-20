Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Quinlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thomas Quinlan


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thomas Quinlan Obituary
James Thomas Quinlan BARBERTON -- James Thomas Quinlan was born September 17, 1963 and went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Stacy Quinlan, on September 16, 2019. Jamie was a Barberton resident his whole life. He was a charismatic and caring man who brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Kira Quinlan and JamieLyn, son-in-law Aaron Hood; grandchildren, Daniel, Aiden, Aubrey and Stacy; parents, Mary Ellen Swain and Bob Quinlan; and his five siblings. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren who he held so close to his heart. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West. Calling hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now