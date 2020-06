James T. Townsend, Jr. ("Mr. T.") passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 812 Nome Ave., Akron, OH 44320.