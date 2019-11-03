Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Grace Church Norton Campus
3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Road
Norton, OH
View Map
James V. Boyer


1934 - 2019
James V. Boyer Obituary
James V. Boyer, 85, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1934, in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Harold and Kathryn Boyer and was a graduate of Norwalk High School. Jim was a resident of Norton and Isles of Capri, Florida. He was a graduate of the Ohio State University and Ohio State Dental School. Jim was a Captain and dentist in the United States Army. After serving in the Army he returned to Orthodontic School at the Ohio State University. Moving to Norton he began his private practice in 1966, one of the first Orthodontist in Summit County. Jim and Dr. Loren Raymond formed the Woodbine Building in Norton. Jim was an active member in Kiwanis. He retired in 1999, during his retirement Jim and Sandy spent their winters in the Isles of Capri, Florida. Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his High School Sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Sandra (nee May) and granddaughter, Amber Boyer. Jim is survived by his children, Dr. Michael Boyer (Jennifer), Linda Gallagher (Scott) and Steve Boyer (Georgeann); sister, Kay Schoenffuss; grandchildren, Christopher Boyer (Suzanne), Christina Weigand (Chris), Michael Boyer II (Natasha), Ashley Boyer and Mitchell Gallagher; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Emma, Mason, Maddox, Kendra, Cynthia, Braxden, Lilliana and Isabella; along with other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Jim's life will be held Friday, November 8th at 6 p.m. at Grace Church Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton 44203 with Pastor Dan Gregory officiating. Following Jim's wishes, THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS OR RECEIVING LINE. Celebration will start promptly at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the go-fund me, Emma Pfouts. May Jim's spirit give life to his great-grand-daughter, Emma Pfouts.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
