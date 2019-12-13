|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - James V. Gerry, 86, died December 10, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls for over 60 years, and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. James had been employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company retiring as a pipefitter. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, loved boating and his cabin on Kelley's Island. He was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, and is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Alice "Margie"; brother, Charles Gerry; sister, Lois Maust; and many nieces and nephews, who will remember his big, loud personality and his fun-loving, ornery streak. Father Jared Orndorff will conduct service Saturday, 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Saturday from 10 AM until service time. Burial, Northlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to CMTA, www.cmtausa.org or the , . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019