James W. Beck
James "Jimmy" Walter Beck Sr., 82, long time resident of Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson, Ohio, was called home on July 24, 2019.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio he was the son of George B. Beck and Anna Mae Eveland. He was a graduate of Rayen School in Youngstown, Ohio where he was a member of the acapella choir and the boy's octet. He attended Kent State University.
He was employed at the Islay Dairy Company and Stow City Schools. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ravenna, Ohio where he served as a eucharistic minister and was a member of the choir. He was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. An avid singer, Jimmy loved being involved with all the different music activities at Laurel Lake.
Preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Scahill Adams, he is survived by his brother, Joseph G. (Sara) of St. Louis, MO, his cousin, Raymond J. Eveland of Delanco, NJ; his children, James W. (Kimberly) of Findlay, Ohio, Jonathan P. (Steve Johnson) of Steamwood, IL, Jennifer A. (Robert) Dudley of Rootstown, Ohio, "Jodi" Joyce L. of Queens, NY, and his five grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. Visitation will take place at the church from 9 until the start of mass.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many friends and staff at Laurel Lake for the years they helped care for Jimmy as well as all the staff at Crossroads Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laurel Lake at 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson, Ohio 44236 and/or Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019