MUNROE FALLS -- James W. Dager, 83, died November 11, 2020. Born in Canton, James was a resident of Munroe Falls since 1977, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church, and had retired from Eaton Corporation in 1999. He was an avid reader, enjoyed golf and attending Hall of Fame meetings, and was a fan of the Browns, Cavs, and Indians. Preceded in death by parents, Noble and Portia Dager; and sister, Donna Draculich, he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Adelia; daughter, Jeanne (Gyan) Kumar; sons, Jim (Amy) and Mike (Lisa); grandchildren: Michelle Toche, Amanda (Paul) Hardin, Dominic, Kristen Dager and Katie Dager, Kelsey (Josh) Sayre, Jonathan (Audrie) Dager, and Zachary and Lindsay Kumar; great-grand children: Atticus Toche, Wyatt and Hunter Hardin; sister, Joanne (Robert) Fabian; brother, Donald Dager, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221, Fr. Pete Colletti celebrant. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, st.jude.org/donate
. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)