James W. Heffelfinger, CLU, 88, left this world on August 3rd, 2020 to be with Our Lord in Heaven. He died peacefully in his sleep at Health Central Hospital, Orlando Florida. Jim was born February 7th, 1932 in Barberton Ohio. The youngest son of Bert and Bertha Heffelfinger. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Bertha and Bert Heffelfinger; siblings, Howard "Bud" Heffelfinger, Hazel "Winnie" Greening, Leona Heffelfinger, Mardel H. Fox and Arlene H. Carpenter; first wife, Catherine "Kitty" (Stecz) Heffelfinger and infant daughter, Catherine Sue Heffelfinger. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Wilma Heffelfinger; sons, James M. Heffelfinger of Clermont, Fl., David P. Heffelfinger and Lorraine Shim of Orlando, Fl., and Timothy J. and Jennifer Heffelfinger of Windermere, Fl.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Megan and Mallory; many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. In Loving Memory of a Dear Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle and Friend! Always in Our Hearts! The Family will be having a Church and graveside service at a later date.