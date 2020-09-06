1/1
James W. Heffelfinger
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Heffelfinger, CLU, 88, left this world on August 3rd, 2020 to be with Our Lord in Heaven. He died peacefully in his sleep at Health Central Hospital, Orlando Florida. Jim was born February 7th, 1932 in Barberton Ohio. The youngest son of Bert and Bertha Heffelfinger. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Bertha and Bert Heffelfinger; siblings, Howard "Bud" Heffelfinger, Hazel "Winnie" Greening, Leona Heffelfinger, Mardel H. Fox and Arlene H. Carpenter; first wife, Catherine "Kitty" (Stecz) Heffelfinger and infant daughter, Catherine Sue Heffelfinger. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Wilma Heffelfinger; sons, James M. Heffelfinger of Clermont, Fl., David P. Heffelfinger and Lorraine Shim of Orlando, Fl., and Timothy J. and Jennifer Heffelfinger of Windermere, Fl.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Megan and Mallory; many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. In Loving Memory of a Dear Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle and Friend! Always in Our Hearts! The Family will be having a Church and graveside service at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved