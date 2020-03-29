Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
James W. Leidal


1953 - 2020
James W. Leidal Obituary
Jim Leidal, 67, passed away March 22, 2020. He was born January 24, 1953 in Akron to the late William and Shirley Leidal. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Liz; daughter, Lauren (Neil) Cozart and sister, Linda (Karl) Getzinger. Per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will be scheduled for a later date. Please keep the entire Leidal family in your thoughts during this difficult time. To read more about Jim's life and share a memory, our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
