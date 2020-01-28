|
James W. Smith, age 89, passed away peacefully January 24, 2020. Born in Vago, West Virginia, he lived in Akron since 1952. James retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 40 years. He loved farming, horseback riding, attending livestock sales, flushing dogs, teaching his grandsons to ride ponies and taking them for rides in his carriage. For all who knew him his quick wit and humor will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Smith; and father, Charles "Doc" Smith; James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Winojean; sons, Dr. Mark (Paula) Smith and Kenneth Smith; grandchildren, Matthew (Ellie), Tyler and Alec. Friends and family will be received Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation on Friday, 6 p.m., at the funeral home with Chaplain Mark Muzillo of Absolute Hospice officiating. Burial Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lewis Chapel in Vago, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lewis Chapel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 178, Maxwelton, West Virginia 24957. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020