Dr. James W. Steed M.D. WADSWORTH -- Dr. James W. Steed M.D. passed away on October 1, 2019 at the age of 65. Born in Ashtabula, OH to the late Lloyd and Betty (Wright) Steed, he was a resident of Wadsworth for the past six years, previously of Granger Twp. Jim was a medical specialist with the U.S. Air Force serving at the conclusion of Vietnam. His passion for emergency medicine then continued as he completed his medical training at Wright State University. Throughout his career as an emergency room physician, he worked at Barberton Citizens Hospital, various Cleveland Hospitals, and then completed his career at Wooster Community Hospital. Jim was privileged to serve as the Wayne County EMS medical director for 15 years. Jim was known for his positive attitude and compassionate care in his career. An amateur photographer and ornithologist, he had a love for nature, hiking, and being outdoors. Above all else, his greatest love was for his family. Preceded in death by his infant sister, Tracy; grandmother, Allie Thress; brothers-in-law, Daniel McIver and Jeff Buskey, he is survived by his wife of 32 years and love of his life, Paula; children, Carly (Tyler) Houska of Akron, Alexander Steed of Wadsworth; his brother, Kevin (Clare) Steed; sisters, Shirley (James) Carraher, Karen (Ronald) Shelton, Kathy McIver, Darcy Steed, all of Ashtabula, OH; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Barbara Gabriel of Doylestown; sisters-in-law, Cindy (William) Stump, Carla (Paul) Lukens, Beth (Donald) Diefendorff, Susan Buskey, Alison (Todd) Baughman; his three best friends, Rick Johnson, Kent Winterhalter, Ewald Hamlescher; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH, 44281 with Fr. Patrick Spicer, Celebrant. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials in his memory may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, or Wayne County EMS at Wooster Community Hospital, 1761 Beall Ave., Wooster, OH 44691 in c/o The Beaverson EMS Institute or call 330 263-8138. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019