James W. Zumstein

James W. Zumstein Obituary
James W. Zumstein

James W. Zumstein, 93, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born in Florida to Carson and Sue Zumstein. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an instructor for bombardiers, retired from Loral Corp. and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church. He enjoyed playing euchre, golf, and bowling.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 60 years, Doris Zumstein. He is survived by his children, Jim (Mary) Zumstein, Kathy (Dale) Hamlin, Doug (Carol) Zumstein, Dave (Toni) Zumstein, and Cindy (Steve) Detherage; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd. following at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , in memory of James. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Zumstein family at the funeral home website.

Bacher - Portage Lakes, 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
