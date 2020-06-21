James Walton O'Neal October 17, 1943 May 29, 2020 With profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of James O'Neal, age 76, on May 29, 2020, at his residence in Naples, Florida. Jim had a unique sense of humor, was a lot of fun to be with, while always demonstrating a kind, gentle, and generous heart. Jim was the beloved husband of Susan (35 years) and the father of Gregory, Brian, and Emily Anders (Richard Heimann). Son of the late Robert R. O'Neal and Helen B. O'Neal, Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and raised in Brookville, IN. He graduated from Brookville H.S. in 1961 and was granted his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1966. Jim was employed for 38 years by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. He also obtained an Ohio real estate license and worked part-time in that business for 33 years on the O'Neal Team with his wife, Susan. Jim had a wide array of interests which included Big 10 sports (always hoping Purdue would be the winner). He loved to play golf with his golfing buddies, and to play baseball/softball during his younger years. He also enjoyed woodworking, auto racing, and international & domestic travel. Jim is survived by his wife and children. sister, Mary Helen Goode (Ken) Westfield, IN; sisters-in-law, Cindy Visser (Art) South Bend, IN, and Brenda Meyers, Plymouth, IN; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and dear friends. Burial will take place in South Bend, Indiana, later this year. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.