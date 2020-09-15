1/
James Wiliam Lunsford
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" William Lunsford of Beach City, Ohio, son of James Melvin Lunsford (2003) and Sally (Hawkins) Lunsford (2020) passed away on September 13, 2020, peacefully. Jim was born on July 12, 1951 in Dover, Ohio. He leaves behind two sons, James Matthew Lunsford (Jessica Schroedel) and Jason Scott (Jamie) Lunsford and three grandchildren, Cameron, Matthew, and Jessalyn. Jim was the second of five children, predeceased by Tom Hawkins (2015), Kathy (Sam) Nespa (Ryan Stein and Dale Stein (1991)) of Dover, Randy (Susie) Lunsford (Joey Lunsford) of Bolivar, and Cheryl (Dale) Dean of New Richmond (Andy, Daniel, Trisha, and Erin). He was a graduate of Kent State University where he worked to become a Certified Theraputic Recreational Specialist and was a substitute teacher in both Ohio and North Carolina. Jim was also a member of the Masons, Lone Star Lodge #175 Newcomerstown, Ohio. Jim loved to work with his hands building and restoring old furniture, working on cars, and most of all going fishing. Jim grew up taking trips to his mother's home of North Carolina where he lived briefly before returning to Ohio to be closer to his son and grandsons. There will be no services at this time but the family has set up a phone number for people to call and leave a message for Jim and the family if they wish (234-738-2722).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved