James "Jim" William Lunsford of Beach City, Ohio, son of James Melvin Lunsford (2003) and Sally (Hawkins) Lunsford (2020) passed away on September 13, 2020, peacefully. Jim was born on July 12, 1951 in Dover, Ohio. He leaves behind two sons, James Matthew Lunsford (Jessica Schroedel) and Jason Scott (Jamie) Lunsford and three grandchildren, Cameron, Matthew, and Jessalyn. Jim was the second of five children, predeceased by Tom Hawkins (2015), Kathy (Sam) Nespa (Ryan Stein and Dale Stein (1991)) of Dover, Randy (Susie) Lunsford (Joey Lunsford) of Bolivar, and Cheryl (Dale) Dean of New Richmond (Andy, Daniel, Trisha, and Erin). He was a graduate of Kent State University where he worked to become a Certified Theraputic Recreational Specialist and was a substitute teacher in both Ohio and North Carolina. Jim was also a member of the Masons, Lone Star Lodge #175 Newcomerstown, Ohio. Jim loved to work with his hands building and restoring old furniture, working on cars, and most of all going fishing. Jim grew up taking trips to his mother's home of North Carolina where he lived briefly before returning to Ohio to be closer to his son and grandsons. There will be no services at this time but the family has set up a phone number for people to call and leave a message for Jim and the family if they wish (234-738-2722).







