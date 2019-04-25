Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Freshwater Community Church
590 Hartman Rd
Wadsworth, OH
Dr. James

William Currens

Dr. James William Currens, age 83, passed away to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019.

A celebration service will be held at Freshwater Community Church, (590 Hartman Rd, Wadsworth) on April 27th at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home (174 North Lyman St, Wadsworth) on April 26th from 3 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to Freshwater Community Church Attn: The Dueck Family, missionaries in Senegal or to the Hospice of Medina County at Western Reserve.

Isaiah 41:10 - So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
