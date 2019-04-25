|
|
Dr. James
William Currens
Dr. James William Currens, age 83, passed away to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019.
A celebration service will be held at Freshwater Community Church, (590 Hartman Rd, Wadsworth) on April 27th at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home (174 North Lyman St, Wadsworth) on April 26th from 3 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to Freshwater Community Church Attn: The Dueck Family, missionaries in Senegal or to the Hospice of Medina County at Western Reserve.
Isaiah 41:10 - So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501)
www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019