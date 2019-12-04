|
June 17, 1943 - November 27, 2019 Jim will forever be remembered as a kind and compassionate man. Born in Goodyear Park, Ariz., to parents Eileen Bradshaw Nolte and James Waller Nolte, Jim grew up in Akron with his brother, Charles (Chuck). He enjoyed playing sports as a teenager, even though polio dashed his hopes of playing school team sports. After graduating from East High School, Jim worked as a draftsman in the Planning Department of the City of Akron, where he developed lifelong friendships. Land planning became his passion for the remainder of his life. Jim graduated from The University of Akron, earning an undergraduate degree in Education and master's degree in Rural and Urban Planning. His education degree enabled him to teach classes at The University of Akron, where he developed the university's first program centering on all aspects of real estate. He served on several local and state committees in all areas of real estate. He collaborated with Dr. James Webb of Kent State University to establish the American Real Estate Society. Jim retired from the university as Professor Emeritus. Jim also was Director of Planning for Bath Township and then Director of Real Estate for GPD. He was Executive Secretary of the Akron Roundtable, and made many friends during his tenure. Jim was a lifelong Episcopalian and served as a member and as Senior Warden of the Vestry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron. Jim's family was the center of his life. He leaves his wife, Connie, of 52 years; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nolte Dies; grandchildren, Anna Cate and Andrew; and son-in-law, Jonathan Dies; Jim's brother, Charles (Barbara); and brother-in-law, Gary O'Dell (Debi). Many thanks to David McBee for his spiritual comfort and care during these past few months. Jim will be missed and remembered by all for his kindness, compassion and his pleasant personality, and most of all for the love he gave to his family. The family will receive friends on THURSDAY, from 4 - 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. A memorial service will take place at St. Paul's at 11 a.m. on FRIDAY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Jim's name to the Neurology Dept., c/o Akron Children's Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308-1062; to St. Paul's Pre-School; or to an organization of your choice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019