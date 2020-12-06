August 22, 1934 November 17, 2020 On November 17, 2020, James William Primus (Peaches), 86, of Cheraw, SC passed away peacefully at Summa Health Palliative Care in Akron, OH following a heart attack and stroke. He was born on August 22, 1934 in Cheraw, SC, the son of David Primus and Delia Crump. He always said, "I am just an ole country boy." He loved listening and playing music on his guitar, harmonica, keyboard and he would hambone too. In the early days he was a music promoter and loved to tell the story of when James Brown flew into Akron, OH and he picked him up to escort him to his venue. He left that life when he started having children. He said that was not a life to have to never be home, always travelling. He loved his children dearly and wanted to be sure he was there to help raise them. His wife, Christine would describe him to be a kind gentle soul who would help anyone in need and would talk to everyone regardless of who they were. He was always there for anyone who needed advice or a hand up and encouraging words to make their day better. His children would say "he was the best dad ever". He will be sorely missed by all who crossed paths with him. James is survived by his current wife, Christine Jaber; his sister, Ernestine Felton of Ahoskie, NC; his children, Sharyll Primus (Paul Cunningham), Tracy Primus-Blackmon (Darion), Jason Jones and Shannon Williams whom he raised with his partner, Shirley Coole. He also leaves several grandchildren, Darnell, Carman (Elvis), LaTaisha (Carleton), Tre'Yonna, Ki'Eriz, Darion, Darion, Ta'Kya, Deonta', Deleon, DaJuan, Malia and Alisha. He leaves great grandchildren, Paige, Ivory, Royal, My'Ana, Donisson and Kimora. Family members who predeceased him were his parents, John Primus and Delia Crump; first wife, Mary Primus (Cobb); infant daughter, Tracey; two brothers, John and Charles Primus and his daughter, Denise Primus. The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU unit at Akron Summa Health Hospital for giving him the utmost care. They would also like to thank the Hospice group. The nurses were extremely dedicated to making him comfortable right up to his final breath. There will be no services at this time due to COVID and not wanting to jeopardize the health of any of our loved family members. We appreciate any condolences we have received. We may have a memorial at a future time. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer's Association
in his name or to a charity of your choice
.