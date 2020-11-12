Deacon James Willie Green affectionately known as "Coot" is now resting in the arms of our Heavenly Father. James was born November 10, 1928 in Breckinridge, Pennsylvania, to parents James and Mary Ward Green who preceded him in death. Also preceding Coot in death was his baby daughter, Lynette Jefferson. At a young age James, his parents and sister Rose Ann relocated to Akron, Ohio. He married and began his family and career. He retired from B&W in Barberton, Ohio with over 35 years of service. Deacon James was a man of great faith and enjoyed singing praises to the Lord. He sang in the senior choir as well as the male chorus at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Akron, Ohio. He was a faithful active member for over 50 years and served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon until his health declined and he was no longer able to attend service. Although he could not physically be in attendance, it did not stop him from singing and worshipping. He would often be heard belting out a tune or two as he sat in his favorite spot. His voice put an affectionate smile on the face of his beloved wife of 45 years, Clara "Clareee" (to daddy). James was the beloved father of daughters: Lynette Jefferson (deceased), Cheryl Green-Woolridge, Gwendolyn Booker and Marilyn Holley; sons James E. Green (Rhesa) and Timmie Sheeler; sister Rose Ann Davis; grandchildren, Maurice Woolridge (Lijoi), Marcus Woolridge (Yvonne), T'Shauna Jefferson, NaTricia Talbert (Richard), James E. Green (Sierra) and Sydney Green; nephews, Todd Davis (Alicia) and Michael Davis (Stephanie) and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and bonus grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren. Without a doubt James' greatest joy was his family. The family gives special thanks to Bath Creek Nursing Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Robert Evans eulogizing, at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edward Avenue, Akron, OH 44310. Interment at Rose Hill Funeral Home and Burial Park. Condolences can be sent to 96 Northwood Lane Tallmadge, OH 44278. Masks will be required to attend services.