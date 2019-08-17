|
James "Jim" Wilson James "Jim" Wilson, age 74, went to be with Jesus on August 15, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1944 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Ezret and Gladys Wilson. Jim retired from General Motors after 31 years and was a dedicated member of Freshwater Community Church in Wadsworth. Preceded in death by his brother, Wheeler Wilson; Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sherril; daughter, Kelly Wilson; bonus children, Doug (Kristine) Kiley, Diana (Scott) Amedy, and Debbie Kiley (Skip Sipos); and sister, Gladys "Sis" Phillips. He was the beloved "Grandpa Tractor" to grandchildren, Adison and Payton Kiley. A Celebration of Life will be held, Monday, August 19, 2019 at 5:30pm at Freshwater Community Church, 590 Hartman Road, Wadsworth. Private Burial and Graveside services will be held for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Freshwater Community Church. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- WADSWORTH (330)-335-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019