James Wormer Jones, age 82, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Jim was a longtime resident of Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Thomas K. Jones, Sr., and Julia Wormer Jones (both deceased) and raised in Girard, Ohio. He graduated from Girard High School in 1956. He studied architecture and art at Kent State University, graduating in 1965. He lived and worked for many years in the Akron, Ohio area. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects for four decades. In Tallahassee, Jim owned his own architectural company and retired just a few years before his passing. For 58 years, Jim was deeply devoted to his wife Lorena, who passed away just two days after his death. He also is survived by his only daughter, Allison K. Jones of Massachusetts, his older brother Robert Jones of Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place Thursday, 12:00 PM at the Girard City Cemetery. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com
