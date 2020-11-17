1/
James Wormer Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Wormer Jones, age 82, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Jim was a longtime resident of Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Thomas K. Jones, Sr., and Julia Wormer Jones (both deceased) and raised in Girard, Ohio. He graduated from Girard High School in 1956. He studied architecture and art at Kent State University, graduating in 1965. He lived and worked for many years in the Akron, Ohio area. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects for four decades. In Tallahassee, Jim owned his own architectural company and retired just a few years before his passing. For 58 years, Jim was deeply devoted to his wife Lorena, who passed away just two days after his death. He also is survived by his only daughter, Allison K. Jones of Massachusetts, his older brother Robert Jones of Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place Thursday, 12:00 PM at the Girard City Cemetery. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and send any expressions of sympathy to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved