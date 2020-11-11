1/1
Jameson Fender
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jameson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jameson Fender born on October 28, 1951, in Barberton, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2020. Educated in Barberton Public Schools, he worked for Barberton Recon several years ago and did a variety of jobs helping people for his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Jr. and Julia Fender; brother, Albert Fender; nephew, Michael Fender, and niece, Jeanette Bartee. James leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Frances (Patrick) Mclvers; sons, James and Jerry Owens; sister, Elaine Randle; brother, Johnny (Linda) Fender; nieces who help take care of him, Shawn Fender, Ronaysha Averiett and nephew, Aaron Fender; grandchildren, Stephen, Sharday Nevels, James Jr. , Jamazia, Georgia and Jada Owens; 3 great grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks to Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic. Due to COVID cremation has already taken place. Condolences may be sent to the family at 345 Grace Ave., Akron, OH 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved