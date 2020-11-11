Jameson Fender born on October 28, 1951, in Barberton, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2020. Educated in Barberton Public Schools, he worked for Barberton Recon several years ago and did a variety of jobs helping people for his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Jr. and Julia Fender; brother, Albert Fender; nephew, Michael Fender, and niece, Jeanette Bartee. James leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Frances (Patrick) Mclvers; sons, James and Jerry Owens; sister, Elaine Randle; brother, Johnny (Linda) Fender; nieces who help take care of him, Shawn Fender, Ronaysha Averiett and nephew, Aaron Fender; grandchildren, Stephen, Sharday Nevels, James Jr. , Jamazia, Georgia and Jada Owens; 3 great grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks to Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic. Due to COVID cremation has already taken place. Condolences may be sent to the family at 345 Grace Ave., Akron, OH 44320.