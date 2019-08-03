|
Jamie Craig Chamier
WADSWORTH -- Jamie Craig Chamier, 22, passed away July 31, 2019, as a result of heart failure.
Jamie was preceded in death by Poppop Chamier and Papa Reed. Jamie enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, Pokemon, and hanging out with friends at the Wadsworth Brewing Company. He graduated from Wadsworth High School in 2015 and attended the University of Akron.
He was survived by his parents, Craig and Patti (Reed) Chamier; his five siblings, Jonathan, Molly, Joseph, Patrick, and Benjamin; his grandparents, Nana Chamier and Mimi Reed; and many close friends.
His family would like to thank all of the transplant doctors at the Cleveland Clinic and Lifebanc.
Calling Hours with be held 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth. Internment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifebanc in memory of Jamie. Jamie touched many lives and will be missed more than words can say.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019