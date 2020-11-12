DOYLESTOWN -- Jamie S. Malinowski, age 34, passed away after complications due to COVID-19 on November 8, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1986 in Barberton and had been a life resident of Doylestown. Graduating from Chippewa High School in 2004, she went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Akron in Computer Graphic Design. A long-time employee of Taco Bell, Jamie enjoyed the simple things in life, like her cat Fonzie and spending time with her family. Jamie was not interested in being the life of the party, but she had a quick-witted ability to make light of any situation accompanied with an infectious laugh that warmed the room. Her network of friends included a special relationship with her mother. Together they enjoyed embarking on numerous adventures, shopping, attending movies, concerts, and eateries. Jamie enjoyed celebrating special occasions and holidays with her loving family. She will truly be missed. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Lillian Malinowski, she is survived by her parents, Frank and Jody Malinowski of Doylestown; brother, Frank Keith (Brandy) Malinowski of Canal Fulton; grandparents, Rodney and Susan Watterson of Hampton, NH; niece, Madillyn; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours, following Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial coverings and social distancing, will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at which time a private procession will move to Chestnut Hill Cemetery for a graveside service with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
