Seven angels flew over Marshallville, pausing only to lift up the soul of Jamie Sue (Beasley) Boggs on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Her body was discovered Sunday morning by her dear friend, Missy Peter. She appeared to be sleeping. Psalm 4:8 In peace, I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety. Jamie, age 55, was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Boggs and her father, Jim Beasley. Jamie is survived by her mother, Carol Beasley; siblings, Richard Beasley and Sherri (Atif) Atlaf; her niece, Tonya (Steve) Dishong; children, Kevin Boggs, Cara Boggs, Tami (Darren) Fitzpatrick, and Ken Boggs; also her grandchildren, Zoe, Aliviah, Xzavier, Shannon, Faith, Noble, Logan, Silas and Ensley. Jamie was born in Akron on November 8, 1964, to Jim and Carol Beasley. She attended Buchtel High School in Akron, graduating in 1983 and spent 3 years at The University of Akron. She worked for insurance companies all her life. She grew up attending The Chapel in Akron until she moved to Orrville and then Marshallville. Jamie will be cremated and buried with her husband. There will be no calling hours. Services will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, OH, 44667 to assist the family with expenses. Online donations, registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com. The family wishes to express their enduring thanks to Missy Peter for her care and help to Jamie over the past few months.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.