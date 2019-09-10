Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Canal Fulton Cemetery
Jamison Owen Graham


2015 - 2019
Jamison Owen Graham Obituary
Jamison Owen Graham Jamison Owen Graham, age 4, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Akron Children's Hospital. Jamison was born January 14, 2015 to Frank O. Jr and Holly (Parker) Graham. He enjoyed baseball, swimming, hockey and his family. He was very loving, energetic and happy. Jamison was preceded in death by an infant brother; grandfathers, Gregory J. Parker and Lawrence Burge. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Janet (Frederick) Wasmire, Frank and Brenda Graham; uncle, Jonathan (Lisa) Parker, Stephen (Dede) Piesciuk; aunts, Kiley (Doug) Enas, Christina (Curt) Bunting; cousins, Dagan and Keaton Parker, Austin Smith, Gavin and Landen Enas, Dominic, Gabriel and Christian Bunting; great-grandparents, Betty Leach, Ruth and Richard Dawson and numerous other relatives. Visitation will be held THURSDAY, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. A graveside service will immediately follow at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Akron Children's Hospital, 214 W. Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356 www.swigarteasterling funeralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamison's passing.
