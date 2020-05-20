Jan Marie Buzzi
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Marie Buzzi, 73, finished her journey here on earth and arrived at her heavenly home early in the morning on Saturday May 16, 2020. Jan was born in Akron, Ohio on January 3, 1947. She was a tiny little thing that would go on to have a huge affect on everyone who knew her, most of all her family. She is survived by four of her five siblings, brothers, Paul Buzzi (Katherine) and Tom Buzzi (Maria); sisters, Ruth Ann Buzzi and Mary Ellen Leonard (Michael). She was also loved by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins. All who knew her loved her. Her special nature was endearing to everyone. She never complained, she was never unkind, and she never knew a moment of worry. As a child, she went to school at Portage Path Elementary School, and later attended UCP of Summit County Adult Activity Center for many years. She was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Vincent and Frances Buzzi; her brother, Miles Buzzi; and sister-in-law, Loretta Buzzi. Jan was never a burden to her family, even though she required their special care all her life. She was a gift from God, and she brought joy into every life she touched. Although she will be greatly missed, we know that she has been perfected in every way now that she is with her God, and Savior. We rejoice in knowing that she is and forever will be in the presence of her Lord. Special thanks to Bathcreek Estates for their loving care of her, especially in her last hours as she passed from complications from Covid 19. She fought a good fight. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 21, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for family only. Interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her honor to Pregnancy Solution and Services Inc. at 3136 Manchester Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Jan was a treasure. So sorry for her passing in this life. She will be missed.
Melody Betts
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved