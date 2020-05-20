Jan Marie Buzzi, 73, finished her journey here on earth and arrived at her heavenly home early in the morning on Saturday May 16, 2020. Jan was born in Akron, Ohio on January 3, 1947. She was a tiny little thing that would go on to have a huge affect on everyone who knew her, most of all her family. She is survived by four of her five siblings, brothers, Paul Buzzi (Katherine) and Tom Buzzi (Maria); sisters, Ruth Ann Buzzi and Mary Ellen Leonard (Michael). She was also loved by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins. All who knew her loved her. Her special nature was endearing to everyone. She never complained, she was never unkind, and she never knew a moment of worry. As a child, she went to school at Portage Path Elementary School, and later attended UCP of Summit County Adult Activity Center for many years. She was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Vincent and Frances Buzzi; her brother, Miles Buzzi; and sister-in-law, Loretta Buzzi. Jan was never a burden to her family, even though she required their special care all her life. She was a gift from God, and she brought joy into every life she touched. Although she will be greatly missed, we know that she has been perfected in every way now that she is with her God, and Savior. We rejoice in knowing that she is and forever will be in the presence of her Lord. Special thanks to Bathcreek Estates for their loving care of her, especially in her last hours as she passed from complications from Covid 19. She fought a good fight. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 21, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for family only. Interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her honor to Pregnancy Solution and Services Inc. at 3136 Manchester Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319.