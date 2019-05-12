Jan Pence



Merritt



Jan Pence Merritt, age 87, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019.



She was the devoted wife of 66 years to Robert F. Merritt, Jr., who pre-deceased her on Sept. 16, 2017. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of John David Pence and Rosella (Howe) Pence and lived in Hudson most of her life. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and Endicott Junior College in Massachusetts. She was always active in her community, the Girl Scouts, and the Western Reserve Herb Society. She could make just about anything, and loved sewing, reading, knitting, and cooking....there was always a meal on the table for anybody who showed up each night. While her passion was her gardening, by far her greatest joy in life came from her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She instilled her love of flowers, and birds, and nature in each of them from the time they were very little.



Her sister is Nancy Pence Kline of Massachusetts. She is the loving mother of Debi (Doug) Harper of Bedford, NH, son, Michael (Jennifer) of Hudson, and son, John of Mantua. She adored her five grandchildren, Bryan (Julie), Emily (Andy), Melanie, Bradley, and John; and her four great-granddaughters, Kallie, Mackenzie, Claira, and Ashley.



A private family remembrance will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make memorial donations to the Hudson Fire Department Association Museum, 40 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio 44236 or Crossroads Hospice Green, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, Ohio. 44685. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson. www.johnsonromito.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary