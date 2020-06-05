GREEN -- Jane A. McCormick, 83, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Arden Courts after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jane was born March 5, 1937 in Wooster, Ohio and had been an Akron area resident her entire life. She was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, a member of the RCIA Team and volunteered in the Church Office. Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph and son, David. She is survived by her sons, Daniel and his wife Beth and Dennis McCormick, grandchildren Mallory and Amanda McCormick, Dana (Aaron) Harold and Shane (Megan) Trigg; great grandchildren Megan, Jenna and Grant Harold and Jack, Luke and Maeve Trigg. She is also survived by her sister June (Tom) Fitz. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at the Anthony and Son Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Steese and Massillon Roads, entrance off of Steese), where Covid 19 precautions will be in effect. Masks and social distancing are required. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685 where Covid-19 restrictions are in effect. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.