) Jane A. Thomas, age 91, of Kent, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at UH Portage Medical Center. Jane's life journey began on March 21, 1928 in Kent, to Park and Ruth (Flanagan) Smith. Being from a large family of 15 brothers and sisters it became natural for them to look after each other, which she carried that on in life to whomever she met. Jane graduated from Hudson High School in 1947, and one year later married the love of her life, Ed Thomas on October 31, 1948. Together they had 3 children, David, Michael and Dawn. Raising her children, she was always supportive and encouraging with loving guidance. Throughout the years, one of Jane's passions was baking for family and friends, but what gave her the most pleasure was being a Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, known as "Gaga" and baking cookies for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The incredible love she had for her family was undeniable. Jane possessed a true example of God's mercy and grace for everyone she came in contact with. She was accepting, and always unbiasedly supportive of those she loved. She enjoyed traveling together on family vacations, card club with her brothers and sisters, staying at lakeside cottages, coffee hour with her best of friends, being a die-hard fan of the Browns and Indians, and most of all loving life together with her family and being married for over 68 years. Jane also worked at Kent State University for almost 25 years in the admissions office enjoying the many students and people she came across. She was a member of Riverwood Community Chapel and was active in the Women's Bible Study. "Your memory is our keepsake, with which will never part. God has you in his keeping; we have you in our heart". Jane left this earth to join her beloved husband, Ed, to be with him in the arms of Jesus on his birthday. We love you and will miss you greatly. She is survived by sons, David (Becky) Thomas and Michael (Diane) Thomas; daughter, Dawn (Steve) Forsstrom; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jake) Parsons, Stephanie (Brian) Breeden, Tyler (Morgan) Thomas, Gwen Thomas, Sascha (Becky) Forsstrom, Cameron Forsstrom, Damon (Jen) Forsstrom; great-grandchildren, Jacob Bolinger, Brady Breeden, Christian Breeden, Mack Parsons, Ike Parsons, Violet Parsons, Gia Forsstrom, Coralynn Forsstrom; brother, Tom (Norma) Smith; sister, Rita Moore; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Thomas; parents, Park and Ruth (Flanagan) Smith; brothers and sisters, Robert Smith, Virginia Gathing, Betty May, Park Smith, William Smith, Lutie Mae Burrell, Paula Hauseman, Dorothy Moore, Ruth Ambrose, Roseann Maurer, James Smith and Dick Smith. Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where Memorial services will follow at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at Riverwood Community Chapel. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020