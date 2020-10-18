SILVER LAKE -- Jane Ashworth, 83 passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 in Hudson, Ohio with her family by her side. She was born in Oldham, England. In 1963, Jane and her husband Andrew travelled across the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Elizabeth II and immigrated to the United States. She resided in LaGrangeville, New York for 44 years and the last 4 years in Silver Lake and Hudson, Ohio. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved children and taught preschool at the Trinity Nursery School in LaGrangeville for many years. Jane enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, music, dancing, and time with her family. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Ashworth. She is survived by her brother, John Airey (England) and her children - Kay Bell (Ohio), Gillian Cantavero (Colorado), and Philip Ashworth (Connecticut); grandchildren - Gregory, Griffin, Victoria, Finn, Jude, and Sabine. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a children's hospital of your choice. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com