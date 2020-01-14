Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Jane Deeks Obituary
STOW -- Jane Deeks, 82, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2020. Born and raised in Akron, she had been a resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Stow and Hudson for many years and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls where she sang in the Chancel Choir and generously served her church community. A resident of Laurel Lake Retirement Community for the past 5 years, she was deeply engaged on the Resident Council, chorus, and Welcoming Committee. Jane trained as a nurse and worked tirelessly throughout her long career, finishing as the director of the Halo Program at Akron General. Jane was known to all she met as loving, compassionate, and kind. Those of us who knew her well know that heaven has welcomed home an angel. Preceded in death by Jim, her beloved husband of 50 years; parents, Thurl and Edith Shupe and brother, Bill Shupe, she will be deeply missed by her children, Melissa (Steve) Matousek of Hudson, Cindy Deeks of Cincinnati and James B. (Cheryl) Deeks of Stow; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Skehan; brother, Bob Shupe; and many members of her extended family. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Rev. Jonathan Priebe will conduct service on Friday, 12 noon at the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Reception at Laurel Lake following burial. Memorial donations may be made to Family Promise, P.O. BOX 1266 Akron 44309 https://www.familypromisesc.org/support or the Laurel Lake Foundation, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
