) Jane (Nida) Dilley, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home in Canal Fulton on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born December 3, 1955 in Barberton to Ray and Constance Nida. She was a 1974 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and a 1978 graduate of The University of Akron where she received her bachelor's degree in special education. She was preceded in death by her parents and her partner of over 5 years, Robert Smith, and is survived by her sister, Susan (Gary) Settlemire of Akron; her uncle Larry (Susie) Nida of Florida; her son Anthony Dannemiller of Lodi; daughter and best friend, Alexandra Dannemiller of Canal Fulton; her beloved and cherished granddaughter Madison Dannemiller of Lodi; her dog and companion, Teddy. She is also survived by nephews, a niece, and good friends. Jane will be greatly missed by all for her devotion to her family, her witty sense of humor, and her love of dobermans. She was a great mother, grandmother, and an irreplaceable sister. After retiring from Aetna, she was most recently employed by Ron Marhofer Used Car Supercenter where she enjoyed her job and all of her co-workers. Calling hours will be held THURSDAY, September 10, 2020 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. A small funeral service will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home ending at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any helpful funeral cost donation through a GoFundMe page founded in her name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/unexpected-funeral-costs-for-jane-dilley
