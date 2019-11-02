|
|
Jane Josephine Drennan, 94, formerly of Rochester Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by family at Samaritan Care Center in Medina. Born in Elkins, West Virginia on December 19, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Kemble and Odessa (nee McCann) Manning. She attended Fenn College of Business and retired from Oberlin College Library after many years. Jane was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wellington. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed animals, especially her dogs. Jane loved bird watching and enjoyed identifying the different species; she had a "bird feeder" at Samaritan that provided delights for her and the deer. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Abdurahman) Drennan, Antoinette Chorba Rosemark, Helen Jane (Edward) Eichler, Mark Rosemark, Harry Allen (Betsy) Drennan and Martin Andrew (Kathy) Drennan; 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Drennan, Jr.; brother, Kemble Manning, Jr. and daughter in law, Anne Rosemark. Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington with a service on Tuesday at 10 am at St. Patrick's Church, 512 N. Main Street, Wellington. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jane's family suggests donations to the Herrick Memorial Library, 101 Willard Memorial Sq., Wellington, OH 44090 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110. Expressions of sympathy may be given at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 2, 2019